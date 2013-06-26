HONG KONG, June 26 Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd
, the world's fifth-largest supplier of steering
systems, postponed an up to $325 million Hong Kong initial
public offering, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources with
direct knowledge of the plans.
Nexteer joins a growing roster of IPO hopefuls in the city
that have fallen victim to global stock market volatility.
Hopewell Hong Kong Properties Ltd and auto parts
maker Mando China Holdings Ltd, controlled by South
Korea's Mando Corp, have also postponed their deals.
Casino owner Macau Legend Development Ltd
relaunched a downsized offering on Wednesday, after delaying the
deal's pricing last week.
BOC International and JPMorgan were hired as joint
bookrunners of the Nexteer IPO.