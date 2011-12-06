MEXICO CITY, DEC 5 - Rival Mexican cellphone operators Iusacell and NII Holdings' Nextel dropped lawsuits that aimed to thwart each other's access to the market, Nextel said on Monday.

Last year, Iusacell tried to block Nextel's expansion into a wireless market by filing a wave of lawsuits that aimed to keep a valuable spectrum concession out of reach.

Nextel said the two companies have dropped their competing lawsuits in order to foster more competition in the market.

Earlier this year, Mexican broadcaster Televisa bought a 50 percent stake in Iusacell, but that tie-up still awaits approval from the country's competition regulator.

The government welcomed the agreement between the companies.

Dropping the lawsuits will "strengthen the ability of operators to provide mobile services," the communications and transportation secretary said.

The president of Televisa, Emilio Azcarraga, and the owner of Iusacell, Ricardo Salinas, who also controls the TV Azteca network, have this year have been locked in a bitter dispute with billionaire Carlos Slim for control of the local telecom market.

(Reporting by Armando Tovar; Editing by Matt Driskill)