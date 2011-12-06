MEXICO CITY, DEC 5 - Rival Mexican cellphone operators
Iusacell and NII Holdings' Nextel dropped lawsuits that aimed to
thwart each other's access to the market, Nextel said on Monday.
Last year, Iusacell tried to block Nextel's
expansion into a wireless market by filing a wave of
lawsuits that aimed to keep a valuable spectrum concession out
of reach.
Nextel said the two companies have dropped their competing
lawsuits in order to foster more competition in the market.
Earlier this year, Mexican broadcaster Televisa
bought a 50 percent stake in Iusacell, but that tie-up
still awaits approval from the country's competition regulator.
The government welcomed the agreement between the companies.
Dropping the lawsuits will "strengthen the ability of
operators to provide mobile services," the communications and
transportation secretary said.
The president of Televisa, Emilio Azcarraga, and the owner
of Iusacell, Ricardo Salinas, who also controls the TV Azteca
network, have this year have been locked in a bitter dispute
with billionaire Carlos Slim for control of the local telecom
market.
(Reporting by Armando Tovar; Editing by Matt Driskill)