* Rhode Island plant has 550-megawatt capacity

* NextEra sees one-time after-tax loss of $2 mln (Adds details on NextEra asset sales, Entergy operations)

Oct 24 Entergy Corp said it will buy a 550-megawatt power plant in Rhode Island from a unit of NextEra Energy Resources LLC for $346 million, as it looks to deliver electricity in the New England market.

Power company Entergy, which expects to close the deal by the end of this year, currently serves Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

Capacity at the Rhode Island State Energy Center, a natural gas-fired plant located in Johnston, will rise to 583 megawatts after an upgrade in November.

The deal will result in a one-time after-tax loss of about $2 million, said NextEra, the largest U.S. renewable energy operator.

In September, NextEra said its unit will sell four natural gas-based power plants for $1.05 billion to power generation and transmission company LS Power Group.

Monday's deal combined with last month's sale will result in net cash proceeds of about $825 million after the repayment of debt and transaction costs, NextEra said.

A NextEra Energy Resources' affiliate will continue to operate the plant for a year. Citi and Credit Suisse served as NextEra Energy Resources' financial advisors for the deal.

Entergy shares closed at $68.48 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange, while NextEra closed at $55.87. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)