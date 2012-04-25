April 25 NextEra Energy Inc posted higher first quarter profits on Wednesday, driven by gains at both its regulated Florida electric utility, FPL, and its wholesale power business, which is the largest renewable power owner in the country.

Net income rose to $461 million, or $1.11 per share, compared with $268 million, or $0.64 per share, in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)