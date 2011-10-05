Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* NextEra CFO to become unit head
* Former CFO to return to that post
Oct 5 NextEra Energy Inc (NEE.N), the largest U.S. renewable energy producer, said the chief executive of its competitive power-generation unit is leaving the company, and it named its chief financial officer to head the unit.
Mitch Davidson has been at the helm of the competitive power unit, NextEra Energy Resources, since mid-2008.
Armando Pimentel, executive vice president and CFO of NextEra, has taken the post of CEO of NextEra Energy Resources. Pimentel joined Juno Beach, Flordia-based NextEra as its finance head in 2008.
Moray Dewhurst, who was NextEra's CFO from 2001 to 2008, will return to that post. He is presently vice chairman and chief of staff.
NextEra shares were down 7 cents to $52.94 in early trade on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in New York; editing by John Wallace)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.