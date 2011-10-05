* NextEra CFO to become unit head

* Former CFO to return to that post

Oct 5 NextEra Energy Inc (NEE.N), the largest U.S. renewable energy producer, said the chief executive of its competitive power-generation unit is leaving the company, and it named its chief financial officer to head the unit.

Mitch Davidson has been at the helm of the competitive power unit, NextEra Energy Resources, since mid-2008.

Armando Pimentel, executive vice president and CFO of NextEra, has taken the post of CEO of NextEra Energy Resources. Pimentel joined Juno Beach, Flordia-based NextEra as its finance head in 2008.

Moray Dewhurst, who was NextEra's CFO from 2001 to 2008, will return to that post. He is presently vice chairman and chief of staff.

NextEra shares were down 7 cents to $52.94 in early trade on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in New York; editing by John Wallace)