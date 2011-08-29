* Financing to be primarily used for construction of Genesis project

* Gets more than $680 million in loan guarantee from DoE. (Follows Alerts)

Aug 29 A unit of NextEra Energy Inc , the largest U.S. renewable energy operator, said it secured $935 million in construction and term financing to build a 250-megawatt solar thermal power generating facility in California.

The financing consists of $702 million in project bonds, a $150 million project term loan facility and an $83 million project letter of credit facility.

The U.S. Department of Energy has provided a loan guarantee of 80 percent of the principal and interest on the project bonds and project term loan -- worth more than $680 million.

NextEra Energy Resources LLC's Genesis project is a utility-scale solar thermal power generating facility in Riverside County.

Shares of the company were up more than 1 percent at $56.15 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)