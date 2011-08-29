* Financing to be primarily used for construction of Genesis
project
* Gets more than $680 million in loan guarantee from DoE.
Aug 29 A unit of NextEra Energy Inc , the
largest U.S. renewable energy operator, said it secured $935
million in construction and term financing to build a
250-megawatt solar thermal power generating facility in
California.
The financing consists of $702 million in project bonds, a
$150 million project term loan facility and an $83 million
project letter of credit facility.
The U.S. Department of Energy has provided a loan guarantee
of 80 percent of the principal and interest on the project bonds
and project term loan -- worth more than $680 million.
NextEra Energy Resources LLC's Genesis project is a
utility-scale solar thermal power generating facility in
Riverside County.
Shares of the company were up more than 1 percent at $56.15
on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
