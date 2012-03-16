March 16 NextEra Energy Inc said its Chief Executive, Lewis Hay, will step down, effective July 1, as part of a planned leadership succession program, and the renewable energy producer said its chief operating officer will replace Hay.

Hay's successor, James Robo, who is also currently the company's president, may be appointed to the board of directors as well.

Hay, 56, will be appointed executive chairman for the company, after he steps down from his current role and until he retires in 2013, the company said in a statement.

During Hay's tenure as CEO, the company flagged its clean energy growth strategy, under which it doubled its generating capacity to 41,000 megawatts.

NextEra, which operates the rate-regulated utility -- Florida Power & Light Co, also added wind, solar, nuclear and natural gas generating facilities under Hay's leadership.

The company reaffirmed its earnings forecast of $4.35 per share to $4.65 per share, excluding items, for full-year 2012.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn $4.51 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)