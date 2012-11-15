BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Nov 15 NextEra on Wednesday sold $500 million of junior subordinated debentures, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $200 million. Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NEXTERA ENERGY AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5.125 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2072 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/19/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.