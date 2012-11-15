Nov 15 NextEra on Wednesday sold $500 million of junior subordinated debentures, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $200 million. Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NEXTERA ENERGY AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5.125 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2072 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/19/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A