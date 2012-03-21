March 21 NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc on Tuesday sold $400 million of series G junior subordinated debentures, said market sources.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $150 million.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, UBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NEXTERA ENERGY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. AMT $400 MLN COUPON 5.7 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2072 TYPE JR NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 06/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 03/27/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH TRIPLE-B MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS