Oct 18 Next Fifteen Communications Group is upbeat about its prospects after reporting a 42 percent rise in pretax profit for 2011, underpinned by an early transition to digital services in its PR businesses.

The public relations firm comprising brands such as Text 100, Bite and The OutCast Agency also declared a final dividend of 1.535 pence, raising the total dividend by 11 percent to 2.05 pence per share.

"Digital is giving the group access to new revenue streams and helping to deliver strong growth in North America and Asia," Chairman Richard Eyre said in a statement on Tuesday.

August-July pretax profit rose to 7.5 million pounds ($11.8 million) from 5.3 million pounds last year. Revenue grew 19 percent to 86 million pounds.

Technology PR, which represents 69 percent of group sales, grew 9 percent following a strong performance from Outcast and Text 100 in North America and Bite in Asia Pacific.

Next Fifteen shares closed at 76 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at about 43 million pounds. ($1 = 0.634 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)