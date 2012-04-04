* Newsstand offers all-you-can-read subscriptions
* Currently 32 magazines available
* Plans to have up to 75 magazines
April 4 A venture founded by five leading U.S.
publishers launched a digital newsstand for tablet devices
featuring 32 magazines including Elle, Sports Illustrated and
The New Yorker.
As part of the launch -- available first for Android devices
running on the Honeycomb operating system and eventually for
others tablets, including Apple's iPad -- Next Issue
Media is offering a subscription plan for the magazines
currently available.
Next Issue will eventually have up to 75 titles from its
founders and intends to open up the newsstand to other
publishers outside the venture.
Next Issue Chief Executive Morgan Guenther compares the
newsstand to Netflix for magazines.
"We think it's a pretty compelling proposition for readers,"
said Guenther.
The monthly price ranges from $9.99 for access to monthly
and bi-monthly magazines to $14.99 for total access, which
includes weeklies.
Next Issue Media was founded by Conde Nast, Hearst, Meredith
, News Corp and Time Inc as a way to address the
rise in popularity of mobile smartphones and tablet computers as
reading devices and to boost digital subscriptions to magazines.
Readers have to download the newsstand app after choosing a
plan through the Next Issue website. In addition to the
all-you-can-read offers, users can buy individual issues or get
free downloads of certain titles, provided they receive the
print edition.
(Reporting By Jennifer Saba; editing by John Wallace)