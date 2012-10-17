HONG KONG Oct 17 Next Media Ltd, controlled by Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, will sell its Taiwan newspaper, magazine and television assets to Chinatrust Financial's former vice-chairman Jeffrey Koo Jr for NT$17.5 billion ($600 million), th e company said on Wednesday.

Koo would buy the assets, including Next Magazine and Apple Daily, the company said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Shares of Next Media, which last closed on Monday at HK$1.12, were due to resume trade on Thursday. ($1 = 7.7512 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)