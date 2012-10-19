Oct 19 (Basis Point) - Jeffrey Koo Jr, Chinatrust's former
vice chairman, is in talks with banks for an at least US$300
million equivalent financing to back its purchase of Hong
Kong-listed Next Media Ltd's Taiwan businesses, sources told
Thomson Reuters Basis Point.
The exact size of the loan is still under negotiation, but
the buyer's target is to raise at least half of the total
purchase price of NT$17.5 billion (US$600 million), according to
a source with knowledge of the matter.
Next Media, controlled by Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai,
signed memorandums of understanding on Monday to sell its Taiwan
newspaper, magazine and television assets to Koo, the company
said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Next Media has agreed to a three-year undertaking whereby
the company and chairman Lai will not own or control any firm in
the Taiwanese print media or television markets, the firm said.
"The possible transaction allows the company to rationalise
and focus its resources on the group's operations in Hong Kong
and also in further developing its digital content-related
businesses," Next Media said in the statement.
The move comes weeks after Lai said he was selling his
Taiwanese television business -- best known for its animated
takes on political and celebrity scandals -- as a result of
financial losses.
Shares of Next Media Ltd jumped 44 percent on Thursday to
HK$1.62, their highest level in more than three years, after two
days of suspension.
(Reporting By Sandra Tsui)