HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 27 Hong Kong media magnate Jimmy Lai said on Wednesday he would never sell his print empire in Taiwan, closing the door on a $600 million deal by pro-China businessmen to buy the operation amid fears of Chinese meddling in the island's press freedom.

The sale of Lai's Taiwan newspaper and TV empire, part of Next Media Ltd, would have put nearly half of the island's news market in the hands of a group of pro-China investors.

Lai's comments came as the deadline for an agreement passed.

"I cannot sell it this time, so I am not going to sell it ever again, or it will be unfair to my employees and readers," Lai told his flagship newspaper Apple Daily in Hong Kong.

"Sometimes things don't work out the way you want. Some things are beyond our control."

Earlier on Wednesday, Want Want China Times Media Group - one of the bidders - said it could take no more humiliation from the Taiwan government.

"We don't want to be humiliated any more," Wu Gencheng, deputy chief executive officer at Want Want China Times Media Group, said in a statement. "The Fair Trade Commission could bring up more proviso to humiliate the group," Wu said, referring to regulators.

Taiwan's richest man Tsai Eng-meng controls Want Want Holdings, a multibillion dollar snacks-to-property empire in China.

Mounting criticism had led the government in February to introduce new laws that could have scuttled the deal.

"The Ma government has an elastic ruler in its rule of law," Wu said, referring to President Ma Ying-jeou's administration's efforts to change regulations.

While the Taiwan deal would have included Lai's print and television units, the Hong Kong businessman said a separate sale of his unprofitable TV operations would go ahead although he did not disclose details.

Perceptions of mainland influence in the media have stirred political controversy on an island that mistrusts China yet depends heavily on it for trade and investment opportunities.

China and Taiwan have been ruled separately since defeated Nationalist forces fled to the island at the end of a civil war in 1949. China has never ruled out the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

While relations have improved dramatically since Ma's election in 2008, with a series of trade and tourism deals signed, there has been no progress towards political reconciliation or a lessening of military distrust.

The sale would have added Next Media's print business to Tsai's two Taiwan TV news stations and three newspapers.

Other mainland-connected participants in the bid included Chinatrust Financial Holdings Co, a bank with plans to branch out in the mainland, and Formosa Plastics Corp, which owns petrochemical factories across China.

Shares in Next Media have been suspended since Tuesday. The stock has fallen 15.8 percent so far this year, compared to a 0.9 percent loss in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. (Reporting By Yimou Lee in HONG KONG and Clare Jim in TAIPEI; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)