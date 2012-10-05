UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
HONG KONG Oct 5 Trading in shares of Next Media L td was suspended on Friday morning, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange. No further details were immediately available.
The stocks was up 20 percent at HK$1.02 prior to the suspension.
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders