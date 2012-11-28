HONG KONG Nov 28 Trading in shares of Next Media was suspended on Wednesday morning, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange.

Next Media said in a statement that the share suspension was due to a pending announcement related to the sale of its print and TV business in Taiwan.

In October, Next Media said it would sell its Taiwan newspaper, magazine and television assets to Chinatrust Financial's former vice-chairman Jeffrey Koo Jr for T$17.5 billion ($601.46 million). ($1 = 29.0960 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)