HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 8 at 6:33 p.m. EST/23:33 GMT

March 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: WIRETAPPING Two senior senators ask the FBI and Justice Department for any information they have on Trump's unsubstantiated claim that predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped him during the presidential campaign. HEALTHCARE The top U.S. doctors' organization and several hospital groups come out strongly against a Republican plan backed by Trump t