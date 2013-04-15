TAIPEI, April 15 Next Media Ltd plans to sell its Taiwan television unit to ERA Communications Co Ltd chairman Lien Tai-sheng for T$1.4 billion ($46.78 million), the group's latest effort to offload the loss-making business after a deal to sell its entire newspaper and TV empire fell through last month.

Next Media, owned by Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, said in a statement on Monday that the disposal would allow the company to rationalize and focus its resources on its profitable operations which should in turn enable the company to improve its overall business performance.

The company signed a deal in November with five Taiwan tycoons to sell its Taiwan print and TV assets for T$17.5 billion ($601 million), although the agreement with pro-China forces sparked fears it could spell trouble for press freedom on the island and was scrapped.

($1 = 29.9290 Taiwan dollars)