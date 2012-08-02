(Corrects debt portion of deal to $550 mln instead of $600 mln
after AT&T clarification)
Aug 2 AT&T Inc has agreed to buy the
equity of NextWave Wireless Inc for up to $50 million in cash in
an effort to expand its spectrum needed for high-speed wireless
services.
In a separate agreement with NextWave's debtholders, the
company's outstanding debt will be acquired by AT&T or retired
by NextWave, for $550 million.
The equity portion of the deal includes a roughly $25
million payment plus a contingent payment of up to approximately
$25 million, AT&T said In a statement on Thursday.
AT&T said it expects the deal, which is subject to U.S.
regulatory review, to close by the end of the year. The U.S.
Federal Communications Commission would need to approve the
spectrum license sale and NextWave's transfer of assets may be
subject to Hart-Scott-Rodino review by the Federal Trade
Commission and the Department of Justice.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)