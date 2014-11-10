Nov 10 Nexus AG

* Says continued sales and profit increases in Q3-2014

* Says had sales of 56.351 million euros (+7.9 pct) in first nine months 2014 following 52.237 million euros in previous year

* 9-month EBIT of 5.143 million euros compared to 4.754 million euros (+8.0 pct) in previous year.

* Says in Q3, Nexus group had sales of 18.528 million euros following 17.752 million euros in previous year