* Nexus forms joint venture with Shell, Osaka to develop
Crux field
* Crux to supply Shell's Prelude LNG
* Deal to be made binding in April 2012
* Nexus shares on trading halt
PERTH, Jan 19 Australia's Nexus Energy
said it will form a joint venture with oil major Royal
Dutch Shell and Osaka Gas to develop its Crux
field in Western Australia's Browse Basin.
Shell, the operator, will hold 80 percent equity in the
integrated gas and liquids joint venture, while Nexus will hold
17 percent, and Osaka Gas, 3 percent under the terms of the
non-binding heads of agreement.
The Crux field is expected to supply Shell's Prelude
Floating liquefied natural gas project, off the coast of
northwest Australia, which will be the world's first floating
liquefied natural gas plant.
"From a company perspective, the holy grail has always
been...participating in LNG," Nexus Chairman, Michael Fowler
said on Thursday.
The deal will make Nexus the first mid-tier Australian
company participating in LNG and will be made binding April
2012, he added.
As part of the agreement, Nexus also has a 12-month option
to sell 2 percent of its equity in the new joint venture to
Shell for A$75 million ($78 million). Exercising the option
would reduce Nexus' stake to 15 percent.
The new deal will supercede a previous agreement that Nexus
had with Shell to sell 100 percent of the gas from its Crux
field to Shell for its Prelude LNG project from 2021.
