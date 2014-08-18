Aug 18 Nexus AG : * Says H1 result before taxes of EUR 3.662 million compared to EUR 3.298

million (+11.0%) in previous year * Says H1 sales of EUR 37.82 million versus EUR 34.37 million year ago (+10.0%) * Says H1 EBIT of EUR 3.58 million versus EUR 3.25 million year ago (+10.2%) * Says H1 EBITDA improved from EUR 6.33 million to EUR 6.90 million (+9.0%)