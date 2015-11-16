(Adds CEO comment)
Nov 16 Shares of Nexvet Biopharma Plc
rose as much as 33 percent after the animal-health company's
drug for canine osteoarthritis showed promise in a study.
Dogs enrolled in the study experienced relief from pain at
four weeks when compared with placebo, the company said, adding
that the results would form the basis for a regulatory
application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Analysts said the results came in as a pleasant surprise,
especially after interim results in March indicated the possible
expansion of the size of the trial.
The standard of care for canine pain is currently dominated
by NSAIDs, or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, which can
cause kidney toxicity and gastrointestinal disturbances, Nexvet
Chief Executive Mark Heffernan said.
Nexvet's drug, NV-01, is the first monoclonal antibody in
development for canine pain. The drug is administered through an
injection once a month, while anti-inflammatory drugs need to be
administered daily.
Canine pain treatment, with a market size of about $400-600
million, is a huge opportunity for Nexvet, Piper Jaffrey & Co
analysts wrote in a note.
NV-01, could generate revenue of about $35 million in 2020
and $70 million in 2025, analysts said.
Nexvet is also running an additional trial with 150 dogs,
with different dosing regimens. Results from the trial are
expected in December.
The company is collaborating with France-based Virbac SA
, which will distribute the drug outside the United
States and Canada.
Nexvet shares were trading up 7.37 percent at $5.24 on the
Nasdaq on Monday.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)