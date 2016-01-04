Jan 4 Nanfang Black Sesame Group :

* To issue 30.2 million A shares and pay 187.5 million yuan, in exchange for 100 percent stake in a Luyi-based edible oil company

* Says price of edible oil company is 625 million yuan

* To issue shares to raise up to 313.5 million yuan, for cash payment and working capital

* Says top shareholder, a Guangxi food company to hold 27.5 percent stake, down from 32.7 percent

* Says Zhu Jie takes 7.9 percent stake in comapany

Source text in Chinese:hsvp.com/2311

