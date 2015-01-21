CHICAGO Jan 21 The U.S. National Futures Association on Thursday will raise the minimum security deposit requirements for some foreign exchange transactions following extreme moves in the Swiss franc last week, the regulator said on Wednesday.

The Chicago-based NFA, which is funded by industry fees, will require forex dealer members to maintain a minimum security deposit of 5 percent of the notional value of transactions for Swiss franc deals, up from 2 percent, according to a notice. The NFA will increase the minimum security deposit for Swedish krona and Norwegian krone transactions to 3 percent from 2 percent, the notice said.

All the increases take effect as of 5 p.m. CST (2300 GMT) on Thursday. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Chris Reese)