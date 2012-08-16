BRIEF-Molson Coors says it expects 2017 capex of $750 mln
* Molson Coors - Expects 2017 capital spending about $750 million based on foreign-exchange rates at the end of 2016 -conf call
WASHINGTON Aug 16 The National Futures Association on Thursday approved new rules to beef up futures customer protections, months after the revelation of fraud at collapsed brokerage Peregrine Financial Group left a multi-million dollar hole in customer funds.
The new rules, approved by the NFA's board of directors, would require futures brokerages to provide regulators with view-only Internet access to customer segregated fund account information.
The newly approved requirements will now be sent to the CFTC for approval.
