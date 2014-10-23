Oct 23 The NFL's effort to combat domestic
violence and sexual assault will get a new look on Thursday
night when a series of public service announcements featuring
current and former players will begin airing during the San
Diego-Denver game.
Nearly two dozen players will appear in the PSAs, including
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Pittsburgh Steelers
cornerback William Gay, whose mother was killed by an abusive
partner, said officials of the NO MORE Project.
Directed by actors Mariska Hargitay, Blair Underwood and
Tate Donovan, the PSAs will air during all NFL games but
premiere during Thursday's nationally televised game in Denver.
"I said yes to the NO MORE campaign because I lost my mother
to domestic violence when I was younger, and I'm here to keep
her voice alive and to help the movement of stopping domestic
violence," said Gay.
The original NO MORE PSAs, featuring Hargitay, Amy Poehler,
Andre Braugher and others, have aired more than 27,000 times
nationwide since the campaign was launched last September, No
More Project officials said, adding they had been shown during
the past four weeks of NFL broadcasts.
The National Football League has been under fire over the
past few months since several of its players, including stars
Ray Rice and Adrian Peterson, were implicated in domestic abuse
cases.
(Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington; Editing by Peter
Cooney)