March 23 The National Football League said on Monday it voted to suspend its long-standing television blackout policy for the 2015 season.

NFL clubs voted for a one-year suspension of the blackout policy for both the 2015 preseason and regular season, the league said in a release.

The policy, unpopular with many fans, had specified that for a home game to be aired in the local market, it must be sold out 72 hours in advance of kickoff.

In 2010, 10 percent of NFL games were blacked out, but there were no games kept off local television in 2014.

The Federal Communications Commission voted last year to eliminate a rule banning cable and satellite providers from televising blacked-out games locally.

But the FCC action did not affect the NFL's ability to enforce the policy because it only removed the role regulators played in enforcing blackouts.

The NFL said it would evaluate the impact of the suspension after the 2015 season. (Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)