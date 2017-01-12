LOS ANGELES Jan 12 The San Diego Chargers are moving to Los Angeles and the National Football League franchise will play there beginning this coming fall, team owner Dean Spanos said in an open letter posted on the website of the sports franchise.

The Chargers have spent more than 55 years in San Diego but have become increasingly unsettled there in recent years due to their inability to obtain a new stadium. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis, Editing by Franklin Paul)