NEW YORK, June 25 The National Football League agreed to eliminate the cap on monetary awards available to players who were part of a major concussion lawsuit in the United States against the league, the NFL said on Wednesday.

The lawsuit was settled between the league and thousands of former players last August at $765 million, but a U.S. judge hesitated to sign off on the deal because she worried it would not be enough money to pay all the affected players. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Susan Heavey)