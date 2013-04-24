Olympics-Los Angeles has eye on 2024 prize, nothing else
March 9 Los Angeles is not interested in the consolation prize of the 2028 Olympics, saying on Thursday their bid remains focused on securing the 2024 Summer Games and nothing else.
(Updated with comment from NFL spokesperson)
By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
NEW YORK, April 24 The National Football League will step up its efforts to fight discrimination based on sexual orientation, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Wednesday.
The action comes after at least three college football players said they had been asked about their sexual orientation during NFL recruitment interviews earlier this year.
As a result of discussions with Schneiderman's office, the NFL will display posters in locker rooms that communicate the league's anti-discrimination rules, and all 32 teams in the league will undergo training, including the people involved in hiring and recruitment, Schneiderman said.
The NFL also will improve methods for reporting harassment and will check in periodically with the attorney general's office to track its progress.
Michigan's Denard Robinson, Michigan State's Le'Veon Bell and Nick Kasa of Colorado have told various news media that during their participation in the NFL's Scouting Combine, a recruitment event, they were asked if they liked girls or had girlfriends.
Schneiderman said those improper questions during the scouting combine led his office to review the NFL's anti-discrimination policies.
"After the Combine, we reviewed our long-standing, anti-discrimination policy and discussed it with our teams at our league meeting in March," league spokesman said Greg Aiello said in a statement. "We will reiterate and reinforce that policy in writing to our players, teams and staff in the near future."
He said "discrimination and harassment will not be tolerated in any form."
"My office is committed to ensuring equal protection under the law for all employees and job applicants no matter where they work," he said.
Domonique Foxworth, president of the NFL Players Association, applauded the effort to create a more inclusive environment in professional football.
"The NFLPA appreciates Attorney General Schneiderman's leadership to ending discrimination and to hold the NFL owners accountable to the highest professional standards in our workplace," Foxworth said in a statement. (Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Philip Barbara)
March 9 Los Angeles is not interested in the consolation prize of the 2028 Olympics, saying on Thursday their bid remains focused on securing the 2024 Summer Games and nothing else.
SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 9 The head of Los Angeles's bid for the 2024 Olympics said on Thursday President Donald Trump will make accommodations to his travel ban should the city beat out Paris for the right to host the summer Games.
BERLIN, March 9 The International Olympic Committee froze financial support to Kenya on Thursday after the country's troubled Olympic Committee refused to make changes to its constitution - a decision that could lead to a ban.