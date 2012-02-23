CHICAGO Feb 23 The family of former
National Football League player Dave Duerson, who killed himself
a year ago and was found to suffer a brain disease blamed on
repeated concussions, filed suit on Thursday against the league
and helmet-maker Riddell, his lawyer said.
It joins a growing number of lawsuits filed by hundreds of
former players who allege the league knew, or should have known,
about the long-term damage from concussions and instead sent
them back onto the field.
Several retired players claim to suffer from memory loss,
chronic headaches and other health problems they blame on
repeated concussions.
The suit, filed on behalf of Duerson's son Tregg in Cook
County Circuit Court, accuses the NFL of "failing to prevent,
diagnose and properly treat" Duerson's concussions in 1988, 1990
and 1992, as well as other undiagnosed concussions he suffered
during a 10-year career playing the safety position with the
Chicago Bears and two other teams that ended in 1993.
The suit said Duerson was never warned that "playing through
concussions could, and would, cause permanent brain damage."
Duerson had told friends he wanted his brain examined after
his death, and they have said they believe that is why he shot
himself in the chest at age 50 a year ago on Feb. 17, 2011.
Duerson's brain was examined post-mortem by the Sports
Legacy Institute, a non-profit group dedicated to examining the
concussion issue, and it was found to have chronic traumatic
encephalopathy. The disease is thought to be caused by repeated
concussions and has been found in the brains of some 20 deceased
players.
Helmet manufacturer Riddell, a unit of Easton Bell Sports
Inc, is named as a co-defendant of Duerson's and several other
lawsuits that allege the helmets did not adequately protect
players from concussions and the company did not tell players
they were at risk.
The NFL has responded by saying it followed the medical
practices of the time and would contest the suits. The league
has also taken several steps aimed at reducing concussion risks,
including stiff fines for hits to the head deemed dangerous and
stricter medical protocols before players can return to action
after suffering concussions.
A spokesperson for Riddell said it had not yet received the
complaint, but its policy was not to comment on pending
litigation.
Duerson had been a member of a panel created by the NFL to
consider compensation claims by retired players, which were
rarely granted.
He told a Senate committee five years ago that he was
skeptical of connections between football and dementia, though
his views changed as he developed problems with memory and
impulse control.
