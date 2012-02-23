CHICAGO Feb 23 The family of former National Football League player Dave Duerson, who killed himself a year ago and was found to suffer a brain disease blamed on repeated concussions, filed suit on Thursday against the league and helmet-maker Riddell, his lawyer said.

It joins a growing number of lawsuits filed by hundreds of former players who allege the league knew, or should have known, about the long-term damage from concussions and instead sent them back onto the field.

Several retired players claim to suffer from memory loss, chronic headaches and other health problems they blame on repeated concussions.

The suit, filed on behalf of Duerson's son Tregg in Cook County Circuit Court, accuses the NFL of "failing to prevent, diagnose and properly treat" Duerson's concussions in 1988, 1990 and 1992, as well as other undiagnosed concussions he suffered during a 10-year career playing the safety position with the Chicago Bears and two other teams that ended in 1993.

The suit said Duerson was never warned that "playing through concussions could, and would, cause permanent brain damage."

Duerson had told friends he wanted his brain examined after his death, and they have said they believe that is why he shot himself in the chest at age 50 a year ago on Feb. 17, 2011.

Duerson's brain was examined post-mortem by the Sports Legacy Institute, a non-profit group dedicated to examining the concussion issue, and it was found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy. The disease is thought to be caused by repeated concussions and has been found in the brains of some 20 deceased players.

Helmet manufacturer Riddell, a unit of Easton Bell Sports Inc, is named as a co-defendant of Duerson's and several other lawsuits that allege the helmets did not adequately protect players from concussions and the company did not tell players they were at risk.

The NFL has responded by saying it followed the medical practices of the time and would contest the suits. The league has also taken several steps aimed at reducing concussion risks, including stiff fines for hits to the head deemed dangerous and stricter medical protocols before players can return to action after suffering concussions.

A spokesperson for Riddell said it had not yet received the complaint, but its policy was not to comment on pending litigation.

Duerson had been a member of a panel created by the NFL to consider compensation claims by retired players, which were rarely granted.

He told a Senate committee five years ago that he was skeptical of connections between football and dementia, though his views changed as he developed problems with memory and impulse control. (Reporting By Andrew Stern; Editing by Tim Gaynor and Eric Beech)