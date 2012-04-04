April 4 U.S. World Cup rugby player Hayden Smith has agreed to join the New York Jets, according to his representatives.

The Jets would not confirm the signing on Wednesday but Smith's personal coach Tim Brewster and his agent Jack Bechta said an agreement was in place.

The 6-foot-7 (2.02-metre), 255-pound (116-kg) Hayden, who played college basketball at Metropolitan State in Denver, started all four group matches at the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

He has also had a spell with English rugby club Saracens.

"Hayden Smith has signed with the Jets," said former San Diego Chargers tight-end coach Brewster on his Twitter account.

The Australian-born Smith worked out with a number of NFL teams in February including the Jets.

"It's something that I always wanted to do growing up in Australia," Smith told USA Today.

"You look at American pro sports as the world class leagues," added Smith who is hoping to play for the Jets as a tight end.

"It had been a dream to play in the NBA but I see the NFL at the same level."

Punter Ben Graham, a former Australian Rules footballer, also played for the Jets from 2005-07. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York, editing by Tony Jimenez)