Feb 1 The National Football League said CBS Corp
would share the broadcast of its primetime "Thursday
Night Football" games with NBC.
NBC, owned by Comcast Corp, and CBS will broadcast
five games each in 2016 and 2017, the NFL said on Monday. (bit.ly/1PMOjD8)
"Both CBS and NBC will produce Thursday Night Football with
their lead broadcasters and production teams, and both will
contribute to the production of Thursday Night Football
exclusively on NFL Network," it said.
The NFL also said it was in "active" talks with potential
partners for streaming Thursday Night Football games.
NFL will get about $225 million each in rights fees from CBS
and NBC, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing
people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1nIO06y)
CBS paid $300 million in rights fees to NFL for this season,
the Journal reported.
In October, Yahoo became the NFL's first over-the-top
streaming partner, when the Internet company broadcast a game
between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars. That game
got 33.6 million views.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)