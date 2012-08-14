Aug 14 Jeff Demps, a silver medalist for the
United States at the London Olympics as part of the men's 4x100
metres relay team, has signed up to play in the National
Football League (NFL), the league's website reported on Tuesday.
Demps, a running back with the University of Florida,
skipped the 2012 NFL draft in order to focus on making the U.S.
Olympics team.
NFL.com said Demps had filed papers with the league and
would be available as a free agent.
The Florida native made 2,470 rushing yards and had 23
touchdowns in four years for the Gators, where he was also
effective on kick-return duties.
Demps won a national football championship with Florida in
2009 while also winning national NCAA titles in the 60 metres
indoor and 100 metres outdoor.
The U.S. finished second to double Olympic sprint champion
Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates in the men's 4x100 metres
final in London.
(Reporting by Simon Evans in Cincinnati; Editing by Mark
Lamport-Stokes)