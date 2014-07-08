July 8 A political blogger hired by the National
Football League's Washington Redskins to defend the contentious
team name has resigned after two weeks on the job.
Ben Tribbet, 34, said late on Monday on Twitter that he was
quitting, citing a growing number of personal and political
attacks. The Redskins, long the target of criticism over the
team's name, hired Tribbet on June 25.
"I don't want to be a distraction to the team as the
political attacks have shifted towards being personal towards
me," Tribbet, who had run a left-leaning political blog called
"Not Larry Sabato" wrote on Twitter.
"So I'm going to send in my resignation to the Redskins.
Hopefully that allows debate to move back to where it should
be."
The NFL franchise hired Tribbet a week after a U.S. Patent
and Trademark Office tribunal canceled six Redskins' trademarks,
saying the name was a slur. The ruling set the stage for a court
battle with the team's owner, Dan Snyder, who has defied calls
to change the name.
The Change the Mascot campaign, lead by the Oneida Indian
Nation and the National Congress of American Indians, said in a
statement that the Redskins had tried to sway the debate over
the team's name by hiring Tribbet.
"In trying to continue profiting off of a racial slur,
Washington team officials have attempted to assemble a political
attack machine, but that has only underscored their
insensitivity," the statement said.
A Redskins spokesman had no comment about Tribbet's
resignation.
