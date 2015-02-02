(Adds social media promotions paragraphs 18-19)
By Lisa Richwine and Jennifer Saba
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Feb 1 Budweiser
capitalized on cuteness with the return of a puppy and Coca-Cola
stood out with an anti-bullying message as many brands
stirred emotions rather than going for laughs during the annual
high-stakes battle of Super Bowl commercials.
Companies paid up to a record $4.5 million for 30 seconds
during the championship game on Comcast Corp's NBC
network seen by an estimated 100 million-plus viewers, the
year's biggest television audience. The New England Patriots
defeated the Seattle Seahawks.
Brands employed uplifting themes including the celebration
of dads and tackled somber social issues in their bids to grab
attention among more than 70 commercials.
"There has been an awful lot of stuff tugging at the heart
strings," said John Maxham, chief creative officer of DDB
Chicago. "I'm struck at how many brands have gone with a serious
almost socially minded tone to their advertising."
Budweiser had a hit even before kickoff. The beer maker
owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev reprised last year's
winning combination of a puppy and his Clydesdale friends. This
time, the horses help the lost puppy find his way home.
That ad was watched nearly 42 million times ahead of the
game and topped rankings by iSpot, which tracks online views and
social media chatter.
Coke won cheers from advertising experts for addressing
digital hate speech, showing mean messages sent through texts or
social media that were changed to positive missives once a
bottle of Coke spilled into the wiring of servers.
The NFL ran a public service announcement that urged an end
to domestic violence, a problem that tarnished the league's
image during the season. The spot featured a woman calling the
police but pretending to order a pizza so she wouldn't tip off
her abuser.
Taking on serious issues during the Super Bowl can be tricky
with viewers used to a celebratory atmosphere. Nationwide
Insurance sparked a social media backlash with an ad that many
called jarring.
The ad spotlighted a boy who could never grow up and ride a
bike or get married because he died in an accident in a
commercial meant to highlight preventable child injuries.
"Many people felt it was just the wrong time for a message
like that," said Tim Calkins, marketing professor at
Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, which
runs an annual review of Super Bowl ads. "It was a very
disturbing piece of advertising."
Adam Tucker, president of Ogilvy & Mather, the agency that
created the commercial, said the ad was "intended to spark a
conversation and create awareness around an important issue".
Web services company GoDaddy's commercial focused on a guy
missing the game because he was working, the type of business
owner GoDaddy serves. The company scrapped an earlier spot
following an outcry from animal lovers who said it seemed to
advocate puppy mills.
"They ended up running an ad that just didn't break through
the clutter," Calkins said.
Going with comedy, Snickers scored by featuring Marcia Brady
of "The Brady Bunch" TV series transformed into angry action
movie star Danny Trejo, part of the company's "You're Not You
When You're Hungry" campaign.
"It stood out," said Jay Russell, chief creative officer at
advertising agency GSD&M. "It's simple and quick."
Unilever's Dove Men+Care was one of at least three
companies to celebrate fatherhood, showing doting dads rushing
to help an upset child or dancing at a daughter's wedding.
Brands also fought for attention on social media.
Southwest Airlines tweeted an offer of free Doritos
for fliers who take a selfie in a middle seat on Monday or
Tuesday, a nod to a Doritos TV ad set on an airplane. Kim
Kardashian, who mocked herself in a T-Mobile TV ad
during the game, urged Twitter users to visit a website to
receive pictures of her.
McDonald's, which ran a crowd-pleasing TV ad in
which people paid for their orders by showing love to others,
set up a team in a war room to comment via Twitter on every
commercial and encourage re-tweets to win related prizes.
"Lovin' Clydesdales & puppies & wolves, oh my, @Budweiser.
RT to try & win a trip with your best bud, up to 500 miles,"
McDonald's wrote.
