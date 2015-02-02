(Rewrites throughout with additional Nationwide comment and
reaction to advertisement)
Feb 2 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company is
considering whether or not to drop a TV advertisement featuring
a dead boy speaking to viewers after a backlash on social media
as soon as the commercial about child safety aired during
Sunday's Super Bowl broadcast.
Nationwide spokesman Joe Case said on Monday that some of
the reaction "was stronger than we anticipated" and "we'll gauge
whether or not to run the ad more."
The ad, Case said, was intended to start a conversation
around child safety and accidents in the home, part of the
insurer's Make Safe Happen campaign. "We care. We have a heart,"
he said.
Viewers quickly criticized the company on Twitter after
seeing the ad of a boy narrating a list of milestones in life he
would never achieve, such as learning to ride a bike, ending: "I
couldn't grow up, because I died from an accident."
Comedian Patton Oswalt, for example, sent a number of tweets
making fun of the ad. "The second I see a kid in one of these
commercials I immediately assume they're going to die. Thanks,
Nationwide! #SuperBowl" he wrote in one.
Other tweets played on the "Nationwide is on your side"
jingle, with one variant by riley_fox reading "Nationwide, your
kid has died."
Some called the ad everything from grim to depressing to a
loser for the insurance company.
Among the groups who previewed or consulted on the ad,
company spokesman Case said, were family members who themselves
had lost children.
"We did test it with a wide variety of audiences, and based
on that feedback we adjusted the tone of the ad through the
creative process," he said. Case declined to say how the ad's
tone was changed.
On Sunday, the company set up a command center ready to
respond on social media to that ad and to another, more
lighthearted commercial featuring actress Mindy Kaling.
"When the ad aired on Sunday evening we knew there were
going to be strong reactions both ways, and we were prepared for
that," Case said.
The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched stages for
advertisements in the United States. Companies paid up to a
record $4.5 million for 30 seconds during Sunday's game, won
28-24 by the New England Patriots over the Seattle Seahawks on
Comcast Corp's NBC network, and seen by an estimated
114.4 million viewers, the most-watched telecast in U.S. TV
history.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; additional reporting by Jennifer
Saba in New York and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by
Grant McCool)