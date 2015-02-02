(Adds total number of viewers and details of ratings and
viewership)
Feb 2 The New England Patriots' heart-stopping
28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl
delivered the largest television audience in U.S. history with
an average of 114.4 million viewers, network NBC said.
Sunday's National Football League championship game in
Glendale, Arizona, topped last year's record audience of 112.2
million live viewers on network Fox.
The figures compiled by Nielsen are fast national data and
could be revised later.
Viewership peaked to 120.8 million between 9:45 and 10 p.m.
EST (0245-0300 GMT) during the Patriots' game-winning
fourth-quarter drive, Comcast Corp-owned NBC said.
Pop star Katy Perry's halftime performance with rapper Missy
Elliott and rocker Lenny Kravitz also scored 118.5 million
viewers, 3 million more than last year's show featuring singer
Bruno Mars and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
The Super Bowl is the most expensive TV program for
advertisers, who were willing to pay up to $4.5 million for a
30-second commercial this year.
Nielsen revised down the Super Bowl's rating - the
percentage of households watching the game on TV - to 47.5 from
49.7. That makes it the fourth-highest rated Super Bowl as
measured in percentage of households since 1986.
The top TV market watching the Super Bowl was Boston with a
61 rating, NBC said. Seattle was tied for 17th with a 52.1
rating.
Next year's Super Bowl will be played in Santa Clara,
California, and will be broadcast by network CBS.
