Jan 20 U.S. TV network NBC will stream 11
consecutive hours of live content on Super Bowl Sunday free of
charge, including the game and halftime show, to raise awareness
of its online viewing platforms among the event's traditionally
record audiences.
Starting at noon Eastern time on Feb. 1, fans will be able
to access the NBC Sports Live Extra app and website on their
tablets and desktop computers without the typical log-in
requirement to show proof of a pay TV subscription, the network
said.
NBC removed that step to encourage viewers to try out the
live streaming options and return for future events, Rick
Cordella, senior vice president and general manager for digital
media at NBC Sports Group, said in an interview.
The initiative is part of a push by networks to promote "TV
Everywhere," an industry effort to make content widely available
on Internet-connected devices as consumers flock to digital
options.
"It's just a great means to promote TV Everywhere and our
products," Cordella said. "With the Super Bowl, we will have
maximum eyeballs on it."
In addition to the game and halftime show featuring singer
Katy Perry, NBC will stream the pre- and post-game shows on NBC
Sports Live Extra. On NBC.com, the network will also make
available a new episode of drama "The Blacklist" that will run
on TV just after Super Bowl coverage concludes.
The commercials, a big draw for some viewers due to their
often slick production, will differ between the TV and digital
stream. But NBC plans to make all of the in-game television ads
available online and will announce details soon, Cordella said.
On mobile phones, live viewing of the Super Bowl is
available only to customers of Verizon Communications Inc
through the NFL Mobile app.
The Super Bowl, which rotates among networks, is
traditionally the most-watched telecast of the year. The 2014
Super Bowl averaged a record 112.2 million viewers on network
Fox, according to researcher Nielsen.
NBC is a unit of Comcast Corp. Fox is part of
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)