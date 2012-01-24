By Julian Linden
NEW YORK Jan 24 Dick Pound, the former
head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), has accused the
National Football League Players' Association (NFLPA) of using
stalling tactics to block the introduction of tests for human
growth hormone (HGH) in America's most popular professional
sport.
After years of pressure from anti-doping crusaders and the
U.S. government, the NFL and NFLPA finally agreed to start blood
testing for HGH when they signed a new collective bargaining
agreement in August.
But Pound, an outspoken critic of North American
professional sports that have been slow to embrace doping tests
and impose punishments, said the players' union was now trying
to delay the procedure by wrongly claiming the tests were
unreliable.
"The NFLPA have turned to their ubiquitous lawyers to throw
as much sand as money can buy into the gears of an effective
testing program," Pound wrote in a column on the WADA website.
"So, the lawyers, in a feat of self-generated alchemy, have
turned themselves into scientists and now spout supposedly
principled concerns about the reliability of scientific tests
for HGH."
Pound, one of Canada's members on the International Olympic
Committee, said the tests were validated by independent
scientists in 2004 and any suggestion they were unreliable was
false.
"The knowledgeable scientific community is satisfied with
the reliability of the HGH tests," Pound wrote.
"WADA does not approve anti-doping tests until there is
consensus among experts in the particular field that the tests
are scientifically reliable and replicable.
"No one wants any athlete to be sanctioned on the basis of a
false positive test."
The NFL and NFLPA did not immediately respond to Pound's
claims when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday.
Pound, who published his column less than two weeks before
the Super Bowl, North America's most watched and scrutinized
sporting event, said it was time to end the delaying tactics and
start testing.
"It is time for the public at large to recognize that it is
being manipulated as part of the effort to avoid testing for
performance-enhancing substances," Pound wrote.
"If the NFL players claim they are drug-free, they should be
ready to prove it and stop hiding behind phoney claims that good
science is bad science."
