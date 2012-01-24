* Pound says NFLPA blocking HGH tests
NEW YORK, Jan 24 Dick Pound, the former
head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), has accused the
National Football League Players' Association (NFLPA) of using
stalling tactics to block the introduction of tests for human
growth hormone (HGH).
After years of pressure from anti-doping crusaders and the
U.S. government, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to start blood testing
for HGH when they signed a new collective bargaining agreement
in August.
However Pound, an outspoken critic of North American
professional sports that have been slow to embrace doping tests
and impose punishments, said the players' union was now trying
to delay the procedure by wrongly saying the tests were
unreliable.
"The NFLPA have turned to their ubiquitous lawyers to throw
as much sand as money can buy into the gears of an effective
testing program," Pound wrote in a column on the WADA website
(www.wada-ama.org).
"So, the lawyers, in a feat of self-generated alchemy, have
turned themselves into scientists and now spout supposedly
principled concerns about the reliability of scientific tests
for HGH."
The NFLPA issued a sharp rebuke to Pound's remarks, arguing
that the tests had not been independently validated and neither
Pound nor WADA had provided satisfactory answers.
"The players are not going to let the Dick Pound
self-promotional tour derail the principles we believe in
related to a clean and fair game," NFLPA spokesman George
Atallah told Reuters.
"Our players and scientists have asked WADA for information
and transparency. The response from WADA and Dick Pound has been
limited to childish public statements that are thickheaded and
false."
INDEPENDENT SCIENTISTS
Pound, one of Canada's members on the International Olympic
Committee (IOC), said the tests had been validated by
independent scientists in 2004 and any suggestion they were
unreliable was false.
"The knowledgeable scientific community is satisfied with
the reliability of the HGH tests," Pound wrote.
"WADA does not approve anti-doping tests until there is
consensus among experts in the particular field that the tests
are scientifically reliable and replicable.
"No one wants any athlete to be sanctioned on the basis of a
false positive test."
The NFL declined to comment when asked by Reuters although
the league has previously been critical of the players' union.
In September last year, a NFL spokesman said: "Although the
CBA (collective bargaining agreement) reflects a commitment to
implement HGH testing by the start of the regular season, it is
apparent we will be unable to do so because of the union's
continued refusal to accept the validity of the tests."
The league had heralded the agreement in August, saying it
would have made the NFL the first major U.S. professional sports
league to use blood testing for HGH.
Pound, who published his column less than two weeks before
the Super Bowl, North America's most watched and scrutinized
sporting event, said it was time to end the delaying tactics and
start testing.
"It is time for the public at large to recognize that it is
being manipulated as part of the effort to avoid testing for
performance-enhancing substances," Pound wrote.
"If the NFL players claim they are drug-free, they should be
ready to prove it and stop hiding behind phoney claims that good
science is bad science."
