By David Bailey
| MINNEAPOLIS
MINNEAPOLIS May 8 Minnesota state senators
advanced a $975 million plan late on Tuesday to build a new
domed stadium for the Minnesota Vikings that increased the
National Football League team's proposed contribution to the
project.
State senators adopted numerous other changes to plans
negotiated by state, team and Minneapolis city officials for the
proposed downtown Minneapolis stadium, including adding fees for
parking, suites and league merchandise sold at the stadium.
Senators voted 38-28 to advance a plan after considering
about three dozen amendments over 10 hours of discussion. The
bill differs from one the state House advanced on Monday.
Legislators said they expected a conference committee on the
plan, leaving a stadium agreement far from assured.
The Vikings have played at the Metrodome since 1982 and
began a drive for a new stadium more than a decade ago, before
owner Zygi Wilf bought the team in 2005. This session is the
farthest a plan has advanced in the legislature.
This session's drive toward a stadium deal was jump-started
in April after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with Governor
Mark Dayton and other state political leaders.
Talks to replace the stadium intensified as the team's
30-year lease at the Metrodome neared an end and were bolstered
by the collapse of its inflatable roof in a heavy snowstorm in
2010 that forced the Vikings to play two home games elsewhere.
Forbes valued the Vikings at nearly $800 million last year
and the team's value would be expected to rise significantly if
a new stadium is built.
Supporters have said an eventual Vikings move would be
likely without a new stadium and the state would not likely host
another Super Bowl or college basketball championship among
other premier events without one.
"The issue before us is do you want to keep an NFL franchise
here in the Twin Cities," Republican Senator Geoff Michel said.
"I think the answer is loud and clear and it is yes."
"I don't want to cheer for the Green Bay Packers. I don't
want to cheer for the Chicago Bears," he said of rival teams.
The Vikings would be the key tenant, but the stadium would
host more than 300 other events each year including high school
football and soccer games, and concerts.
Opponents of the funding plan questioned whether expanded
charitable gambling would be sufficient to meet funding needs,
whether gambling should be expanded at all and the fairness of
subsidizing a private football business and other details.
"We are talking about a way for those who benefit most,
those who utilize it most, paying for this stadium," Republican
Senator Ted Lillie said in supporting user fees instead of
gambling to support the public funding for the stadium.
Democratic Senator John Marty opposed the stadium plan.
"Yes I would like to see a new stadium, but I think Mr. Wilf
and the Vikings can pay for it themselves," Marty said.
The plan brought to the Senate called for the Vikings to
contribute $427 million, the state $398 million and Minneapolis
$150 million with state issuing appropriation bonds to address
the public contribution.
The state portion of the bonds would be covered by extending
charitable gambling to include electronic pull-tabs and bingo.
State hotel, liquor and restaurant taxes now used for the
Minneapolis convention center would fund the city's portion.
The Senate raised the proposed Vikings contribution by $25
million and cut the state contribution by that amount.
Representatives increased the Vikings contribution by $105
million on Monday, a proposal the team called "unworkable."
The Vikings would sign a 40-year lease in either proposal.
The Minneapolis City Council has voted 7-6 to support the
stadium, but would have to vote again on a final plan.
(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)