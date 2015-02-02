Feb 2 Nationwide Insurance defended its Super
Bowl ad featuring a "dead" boy, saying on Monday that it was
intended to start a conversation about preventable accidents,
not sell insurance.
The ad, labeled by one Twitter user as "the most depressing
ever", has a young mop-haired boy saying sadly that he won't be
able to learn to ride a bicycle or get married because he "died
from an accident."
The ad goes on to show an overflowing bathtub, a under-sink
cabinet containing cleaning materials with the doors ajar, and a
wall-mounted flatscreen TV that has crashed to the floor.
A female voice intones that at Nationwide, "we believe in
protecting what matters most - your kids."
The response was overwhelmingly negative.
"Hope you guys are having a great day. Did you know your kid
is probably gonna die soon? Enjoy your nachos & funeral
planning!," Rob Fee of Louisville, Kentucky tweeted.
Nationwide was unapologetic.
"While some did not care for the ad, we hope it served to
begin a dialogue to make safe happen for children everywhere,"
the company said on its website. (bit.ly/166llio)
Companies paid up to a record $4.5 million for 30 seconds
during the game on Comcast Corp's NBC network seen by
an estimated 100 million-plus viewers, the year's biggest
television audience.
Apart from Nationwide's ad, Coca-Cola stood out with
an anti-bullying message, while brewer Budweiser, owned by
Anheuser-Busch InBev, played on happier emotions by
again featuring a labrador puppy.
The New England Patriots won Sunday's game, beating the
Seattle Seahawks 28-24.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr)