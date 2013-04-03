(Corrects paragraph 2 to show Bibliowicz remains CEO)

NEW YORK, April 3 Private equity firms TPG Capital and Madison Dearborn Partners are the two finalists bidding for National Financial Partners, a New York-based wealth management company with a market value of nearly $900 million, people familiar with the matter said.

NFP, which is run by Sandy Weill's daughter, Jessica Bibliowicz, could be valued at around $1 billion in a deal, the people said on Wednesday, asking not to be named because details of the auction are confidential.

NFP said on March 13 that the company has decided to explore a sale following indications of interest from private equity firms, confirming a Reuters report the previous day.

