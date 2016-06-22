DUBAI, June 22 The owners of National Foods
Products Company (NFPC) have abandoned the sale of a majority
stake in the Abu Dhabi-based firm after final round bids failed
to meet their valuation, sources aware of the matter said on
Wednesday.
Shareholders of NFPC, one of the largest food and dairy
manufacturers in the United Arab Emirates, whose brands include
Milco, Lacnor and Oasis bottled water, had been aiming to raise
up to $1.5 billion from the sale of up to 51 percent of NFPC.
NFPC could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and David French; editing by
David Clarke)