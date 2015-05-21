WASHINGTON May 21 A current and a former executive of Japan's NGK Spark Plug Co Ltd were indicted on Thursday on charges of fixing the prices of spark plugs and oxygen sensors, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Norio Teranishi, a former executive, and Hisashi Nakanishi, a current employee of NGK Spark Plug, were accused of conspiring to fix the prices of parts sold to DaimlerChrysler AG , Ford Motor Co, Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd , which makes Subaru, General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Toyota Motor Corp, the department said.

The price fixing conspiracy ran from about 2000 to 2011, the department said.

NGK Spark Plug pleaded guilty to the charges in October 2014 and agreed to pay a fine of $52 million.

A total of 35 companies have pleaded guilty in the United States to bid rigging in the automotive parts industry. A total of 55 have been charged.

The case at the U.S. District of Michigan and is United States v Norio Teranishi and Hisashi Nakanishi. It is Case No. 15-20306. (Reporting by Diane Bartz. Editing by Andre Grenon)