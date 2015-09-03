WASHINGTON, Sept 3 Japan's NGK Insulators Ltd , which makes parts needed in automotive catalytic converters, has agreed to pay $65.3 million for fixing the prices of parts supplied to car makers and to plead guilty to criminal charges, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

The conspiracy ran from about 2000 to 2010, with the affected parts sold to General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co Ltd, it said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh)