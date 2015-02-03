UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Feb 3NH Hotel Group SA :
* Said on Monday it had agreed to buy Colombian chain Hoteles Royal for 65.6 million euros, discounting 21.5 million euros received from the sale of NH Bogota Parque 93
* To buy 80.77 percent of Hoteles Royal in the early stage and then the offer will be extended to the remaining 19.23 percent
* The proceeds from the sale of NH Bogota Parque 93 and Sotogrande will allow to finance the acquisition of Hoteles Royal without the need to increase the Group's debt
* The Group increases the number of hotels to 21 from two in Colombia, Chile and Ecuador
