UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 4NH Hotel Group SA :
* Said on Monday Q3 revenue up 3 percent to 320.6 million euros
* Q3 recurring EBITDA up 16.2 percent to 33.5 million euros
* Q3 recurring net loss 4.8 million euros versus loss 5.6 million euros
* Q3 net profit including non-recurring 0.4 million euros versus loss 10.4 million euros
* Q3 like for like income from hotels up 4.0 percent to 305.9 million euros
* Guidance for 2014 maintained
* Sees RevPAR growth between 3 percent and 5 percent in 2014
* 9-month RevPAR up 3.94 percent
* 9-month occupation up 2.63 percent at 68.13 percent
* Sees recurring EBITDA growth between 5 percent and 10 percent in 2014 compared to the previous year adjusted for the sale of assets in 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1tCyqce
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources